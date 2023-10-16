Commercial calls have been prohibited in Spain since June 29, when the new General Telecommunications Law came into force. Unfortunately, it is a reality that we still receive them today.

To try to stop these hateful calls, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has updated its complaints procedure. A way to complain if we receive one of these annoying calls that also comes with something new: We can record these spam calls to record.

Tests to ensure compliance with the law

The law prohibits making these calls, but it is possible to get around them by spoofing the caller ID to mask the origin. This makes it difficult to find where they come from and fine them accordingly.

The AEPD wants to pursue these exceptions and has renewed its way of reporting them. In the past there was a Robinson list but now it is no longer necessary because they are de facto prohibited. What we have is a website where, in addition to offering the details of the call, we can also incorporate the call itself recorded by us.

Let us remember that the GDPR allows recording an audio conversation if we participate in iteven if there is no consent from the other party.

To report a spam call we must go to their website, under the ‘I receive advertising telephone calls’ section. To begin the process, a series of information will have to be offered.

Firstly, identify the entity promoted in the call, whether from an operator or a specific brand or product, so that the Agency knows what type of products are being offered by telephone.

The next step is to add a screenshot of the mobile phone where you can see the number, date and time, to know when it happened.

The AEPD also requests the phone number that received the call, with the name of the company that provides the line. That is, to be able to identify the origin of the call if possible.

Finally, the recording of the call and other evidence that a potential illegal call has been committed can be incorporated.

Yes, a series of requirements and limitations must be taken into account. Attach the recording of the call to report It is only possible since June 29, 2023. If that call is recorded from before, it will not be possible to report it since the law is not retroactive.

One of the reasons these calls are still being received is that the new law has some room to act. Specifically if the call center is outside of Spain. The legislation only applies to Spanish telephone numbers. Although the AEPD can address that foreign company, it is more difficult for it to carry out the sanction.

Having these potentially illegal calls recorded is nothing more than the agency’s latest step in trying to put an end to a practice that refuses to disappear.

Imagen | Petr Machacek

In Xataka | From today, commercial calls without permission are prohibited: that does not mean that they will stop calling you