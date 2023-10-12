Injuries, Locatelli running away, the distracted Inter block and the center forward puzzle. The Italy coach asks for affection in vain

“Everyone must love the national team”, hoped Luciano Spalletti. But, judging from the first eight matchdays, it doesn’t seem that the championship has squandered its affection for the Italian coach. One thing he asked for more than the others, like his predecessor, moreover: the strong, peremptory candidacy of a center forward. And instead, as on all the eves of recent years, we are here wondering who will play, without the Serie A pitches having unquestionably suggested it.