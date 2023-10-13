Italy in Malta without Zaccagni and Chiesa, meanwhile the coach comments on the betting affair on Sky

“It was a correct decision, how could they play a match after being shocked by such news? We remain with a very strong team.” Thus Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, on the microphone of Sky Sport, on the eve of the match against Malta for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where he will not have Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali at his disposal, involved in the betting case. “This was a different night. The whole team was close to them and will be close to them even when they no longer have the spotlight on them. If something irregular happened it is right to pay. We lose two champions, Zaniolo is an extraordinary player, Tonali they have strength and continuity, I hope to see them back in training as soon as possible but the others who are here are just as strong.”

Two last minute defections in Italy: the last session in Coverciano before the transfer to Bari, where tomorrow evening the Azzurri will face Malta in a match valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, has in fact established the unavailability of Federico Chiesa and Mattia Zaccagni. The first will return to Turin since he doesn’t have time to recover for Tuesday’s match against England at Wembley, the other will remain to train in Coverciano with dedicated staff.

Press conference

Stephan El Shaarawy also took part in the finishing session, having joined the Italian group this morning after being called up by Luciano Spalletti. At 7.15pm, the press conference will be held at San Nicola di Bari in which the coach and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma will take part. The Italian group will then meet in full in Coverciano from Sunday: immediately after the match against Malta, the team will return to Florence.