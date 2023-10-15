The coach after the second victory in a row: “Three points won with commitment and without superficiality”. Bonaventura: “The betting case? We talked about it but the concentration is total.” Berardi: “Now we win at Wembley”

Second victory in a row in the European qualifiers for the Luciano Spalletti national team. And, at the end of the match, the Italian coach expressed his satisfaction: “Three points that have never been in question, achieved without taking the commitment lightly, with seriousness and professionalism. This group is doing well, you can see that there is ‘It’s this quest to play good football.” Then a joke about Kean. “He played a great game, he showed his physicality, he can be very useful to us.” Next match against England. “It’s a match that will allow us to know what our potential is.”

berardi

—

“I’m happy for the two goals, but I’m even happier for the performance. We did a week of hard work, we brought it back on the pitch and I’m really happy.” So Domenico Berardi, scorer of a brace. Now for the Azzurri there will be a match at England’s home ground, at Wembley. “It will be exciting, we have wonderful memories in that stadium – comments Berardi -. We will go there and try to play our game and try to win”.

bonaventure

—

“How did we experience these hours? During the retreat it’s clear that we talked about it. Our minds went there too, but when it comes to preparing for the matches, the concentration is total, everything else stays out.” Returning to the national team after a long wait and scoring his first goal for Italy, Giacomo Bonaventura addresses the betting issue that has disturbed the environment in recent days. Then a comment on the match against Malta and his performance. “I’m having a good time with Fiorentina and with the national team, today I scored on the first ball – says Bonaventura -. Today we’re enjoying it and from tomorrow we’ll think about the next match. Am I the oldest player to score the first goal? Sorry delay…”.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 11:23 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED