The coach after the match: “We need more attention on the counterattacks, we suffered too much”

The first defeat arrives for Luciano Spalletti as coach of Italy. It’s not all to throw away, as the coach admits, even if a bit of disappointment remains after not having managed the lead well.

the statements

—

“We played a good game for the whole 90 minutes. Then obviously we are conditioned by the result. We paid dearly for their counterattacks which put us in great difficulty. Suffering counterattacks is normal if you want to play physical football at the level of what you it is the clubs and nations that teach how to be on the pitch. Everything should not be thrown away, in fact I received many correct answers from the boys, on the search for a teammate and much more. In the open comparison some corrections must be made because we have immediately some moments, physical strength in other moments and the anticipation of ideas in still others. We must be able to see beyond the first pass, we must expect the suffocating aggression of the opponents: too many times we have been surprised. We had a good race, but we conceded things that shouldn’t be conceded to England because then they immediately take advantage of it.”