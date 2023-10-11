The coach is looking for technical players with shooting. Bonaventura, the Tonali test, the Berardi or Zaniolo idea from the wing

From our correspondent Fabio Licari

11 October – Florence

It is not boastful to say that Bonaventura is “our Bellingham”. Simply because Bellingham became at the age of twenty the world symbol of a role, midfielder-attacker, who took the place of the classic 10, the playmaker-goalkeeper behind the two strikers. Blessed are those who have it: Real Madrid and England who we challenge at Wembley. No one can come close to his greatness, but the Englishman is relaunching one of the roles most compromised by the evolution of football, which is impossible to do without, if only for the charm he exudes. Also for Spalletti.

and jack in robi

—

The discussion on the 10 was born when talking about the (not so) surprising call-up of Bonaventura “who has shooting, incursion, goals, total ball management”, like Pellegrini, who is now injured. A discussion linked to fluid football in which the 4-3-3 changes into 4-2-3-1 when the attacking midfielder cuts towards the centre, without being caged by tactics. In the end, the performers count, to quote Spalletti: “4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 is an easy thing to do, you are more offensive, there are ten meters of difference. Then, having between the lines someone like Perrotta or having Del Piero or Baggio is different.” Baggio who in Bari, in the third place final of Italia 90 with the English, scored at the end of a monstrous performance. But who knows when someone like Baggio will be born.

tonali-frattesi

—

Compared to the recent past, something is changing. Italy has no shortage of potential interpreters of the role. In the first two outings the coach entrusted the task to Tonali, in reality an all-rounder who just needs to rediscover the authority of Milan, and then to Frattesi, who in terms of insertions, physique and attitude is the closest to the Perrotta exalted by Spalletti in Roma , a “false attacking midfielder” who gutted defenses. There would also be Pessina, who however in Monza is moving back towards the midfield, and in any case does not seem to be at the center of Spalletti’s thoughts who left him at home.

baldanzi and the under

—

More than anything else, it is the youth pool that can be drawn from. Baldanzi, a very true 10 from another era, would be the first on the list. Casadei is under observation, perfect for the 8 raider shirt, with a powerful physique and a sense of goal. So Miretti, today however struggling with an identity crisis. Two other suggestions from Monza: Vignato, who in the 70s would have played for 10, and Colpani, who is 24, a former young player, but in that role between the lines he is a marvel.

from the band

—

The 10 can also end up on the wing today. Not like after Sacchi, when Savicevic became the winger of the 4-4-2 and even Zola and Baggio found it difficult to fit in. In a more natural way. Berardi, who always focuses and has a sense of collective play, Zaniolo (for Mancini an insertion midfielder), Zaccagni himself with the shots and movements of an attacking midfielder, can give a 10 meaning to their wing. Pafundi could arrive from the future, for now mysteriously out of action in Udine. We don’t have Bellingham but, if he can lift us up, no national team does

October 11 – 08:02

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED