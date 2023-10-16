The Italian coach spoke about the decisive match at Wembley: “Scamacca starting? Maybe… We have to play free football”

Spalletti presents tomorrow’s Wembley match, an England-Italy match which is always special, also because Wembley is always special for the Azzurri: it is the stadium where they won the 2020 European Championship: “We did everything to get some answers important. I expect the team to play free football, made up of fluidity and personality. Dynamic and modern football as must be done now especially against teams of this level. Scamacca? It could be his match.” Then on the 2021 European Championship final: “I saw it on TV and I believe whoever was there, on the pitch, experienced a unique emotion. We want to be inspired by what happened in that match and make this our story. We will do everything for this. We want to face reality and we have not filled our heads with scary thoughts. Reality will tell us what level we are at.” Then again on the attitude that his team must have: “England is good at varying from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3… We know what England’s history is and how beautiful this stadium is This is a match in which we have to overcome everything that stands between us and the goal. It’s in matches like this that we see if we have personality. This is the stadium where Mancini and Vialli embraced after the European Championship victory… We didn’t come here to play the football we want, but the match we want.” Then on Tonali and Zaniolo, excluded due to the betting affair before the match against Malta: “They were strong players, but as already said we have an obligation to move forward. If these guys have a correct reaction to what happened to them, we will bring them back inside. But we don’t depend on them for the results we will be able to achieve in the match.”

Di Lorenzo, sitting next to the coach, feels ready: “They are a great team but we are strong, we will have to prove it tomorrow. We have started a new path with a new coach, the conditions for playing a great match are all there”

full service soon