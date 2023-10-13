The words of the national team coach before the match against Malta: “Betting case? Let’s move on. Now let’s focus on the two matches”

by our correspondent Luigi Garlando

“That’s enough, let’s play”. This is Luciano Spalletti’s dominant feeling on the eve of Italy-Malta. He explained it well in the first question of the press conference. “I don’t want to be rude, but I will only give one answer on the betting issue. We can’t get stuck in this story. We have a game ahead of us. This should be left out. We had a whole day for sorrow and reflection. We had no alternative to the decision we made. In these situations, you feel good at home. It was right that the boys returned to their families. Now we hope that they will demonstrate their non-involvement and come back with us soon. Also because Tonali and Zaniolo are very strong. By working on Zaniolo and removing some of his vices on the pitch, I realized even more how strong he is. They didn’t impose anything on us, we made our choices, because we want to be a serious national team. Then in the locker room I said something. When you manage to make kids reflect on certain vices they have created for themselves, you have already reached the maximum. They must become fully aware of the gift they have, of the privilege that allows them to realize a dream and sustain a certain status in life. In the world there are many children who suffer and who do not have this gift. Our people must recognize this privilege. I won’t add anything else to the story. Now we must get rid of everything and be ready to act.”

A mistake to avoid against Malta?

“The presumption. Believe that it is an affordable match. We must conquer everything, maintain balance without being carried away by the desire to attack. Marcolini knows how to make his teams play well, he also demonstrated it in Malta. Challenging Italy could be a calling card for his future. Where presumption begins, growth ends.”

“Being aware of our strength matters more than awareness of the strength of Malta and England. We have to give joy to the spectators, the stadium will be full. Bari responded in an incredible way. Thank you”.

“Bonaventura is playing excellent football, he is making use of everything he has learned with great intelligence. He can be in the starting eleven.”

Will he call on another midfielder to replace Tonali?

“No, I’m fine like this. I have 5 midfielders, plus Udogie who sometimes plays midfielder in England. I already have to send one to the stands and it’s weighing on me, after everyone has trained so well. I don’t like being faced with players who look at me as if to say: ‘What did I do wrong?’ Having one to send to the stands is already too much.”

“Last time we made him return to Juve because he had some problems, then he played in the league and scored. This time, on the contrary, he arrived after an absence in Juventus and we hoped to get him back. But it didn’t go as we thought. He was still at 30%, while he should have been at 60-70% and then brought it to the maximum on Tuesday, in London. He still felt some pain and so he went home. He was very sorry. Zaccagni, on the other hand, should complete the recovery process for Wembley that we had studied for Chiesa.”

Confident, despite everything?

“I feel very strong. We have extraordinary ambitions and the boys showed me this this week. We did top quality training. We are in a very good place. And we are happy to be in a great place.”

Captain Gigio

Donnarumma on the betting affair: “It’s been a difficult 24 hours but it won’t affect the team and our progress. We are super ready to give everything and to win.”

In Bari you made your debut in blue.

“In fact it’s always nice to come back, a special emotion. I will try to play as many games as possible, but Buffon will remain the best in history. I try to get closer to him, at least.”

“The armband is an inexplicable pride, the blue shirt is always an honor”.

Spalletti gave her full trust, but also reminded her not to settle for talent…

“The coach is right: you always have to work on talent. I thank him for the kind words he said about me.”

Vicario has had a great season. Has he ever feared overtaking?

“Never. The decisions are not up to me, but I have always been calm.”

October 13, 2023 (modified October 13, 2023 | 8:42 pm)

