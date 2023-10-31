In addition to Immobile, Raspadori and Kean, the coach can count on the explosion of the Atalanta player, who was devastating in Empoli. The synthesis of the modern center forward

Who knows what Spalletti thought as he toured the Italian stadiums in the last round of the championship. Yes, because – from the attackers’ point of view – he couldn’t have had better and more comforting answers. The three days of Serie A ended with Immobile’s penalty which decided the match against Fiorentina: not a “normal”, “trivial” transformation, but a goal with many meanings. Ranking, because it allowed the Biancocelesti to achieve their third consecutive victory – after those against Atalanta and Sassuolo – and to reappear in the areas most congenial to their ambitions. But also for the personal aspect: because the Lazio striker – who entered into a run-off with Castellanos – absolutely needed to feel important again.