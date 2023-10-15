Sanchez and the King of Spain

Spain, the king appoints the socialist Sánchez to form the new government

It was a widely expected decision, after the failure of the attempt by the president of the People’s Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo, unable to gather the necessary majority before Parliament for the election as head of the executive. And so, almost two and a half months after the legislative elections of July 23, it was the socialist secretary and interim prime minister Pedro Sánchez to receive the task of forming the new Spanish government from King Felipe VI.



In the next few hours the date of the new investiture session will be known: among the hypotheses there is the week between 16 and 22 October, the only one that guarantees to avoid the inappropriate coincidence with a series of events that will characterize this month .

As early as Monday, after the European summit in Granada, Sánchez will start working to recompose the majority of 178 seats needed. The key to success lies in the possibility of signing an agreement with the Catalan independentists, in particular with Junts, the party of former regional president Carles Puigdemont who fled to Belgium in 2017 to escape arrest. Already in recent weeks the socialists have discreetly conducted the amnesty negotiations, the main condition posed by the Catalan separatists to guarantee their support for the progressive government.

The negotiation should be at a good stage and, Repubblica reports, according to what the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, revealed in recent days, there has already been an “exchange of documents” between the parties.

