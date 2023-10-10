Thursday 12 October, 8.45pm, at the Stadio de la Cartuja, De la Fuente’s Spaniards will seek redemption against the Scots after the defeat last March

The only one with full points with France and Portugal, Clarke’s Scotland is the real big surprise of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The success last March at Hampden Park against Spain (a victory that had been missing since 1984) however is now history and in Seville the boys of De la Fuente will have good reasons to make up for it. The prediction is all on their side.

Spain clearly has a much more solid presence in the history of European competition than Scotland: in addition to the triple victory (in 1964, 2008 and 2012), the Iberians have played 46 matches (21 won, 15 drawn and 10 lost), the Scots only 9 (of which 5 lost, 2 won and 2 drew) and never went beyond the first round.

the prediction

Spain will win without conceding a goal. Correct score: 3-0.

October 10 – 09:56

