A nightclub in Spain caught fire and killed 13 people. Photo/CNN

MADRID – The authority Spanish in the southeastern city of Murcia said a night club the scene of a fatal fire last weekend, has been ordered to close by 2022.

A fire broke out at a nightclub early Sunday morning, killing at least 13 people in the country’s deadliest nightclub fire in decades.

Murcia city council announced that the fire had been extinguished at around 10am local time on Sunday, after 12 fire engines and 40 firefighters were at the scene.

According to media reports, the fire also spread to two other nearby nightclubs, leaving at least 24 people injured. On Monday, authorities said that two people were still missing.

Murcia City Hall announced three days of mourning, as well as a minute’s silence on Monday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Jose Ballesta, Mayor of Murcia, said the disaster occurred at around 06.00 local time.

Francisco Jimenez, the central government representative in Murcia, said the fire appeared to have spread through air conditioning vents.

“That’s why the fire spread so quickly,” he said as quoted by Deutsche Welle, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Officials said the nightclubs have not had permits to open to the public for the past 20 months.