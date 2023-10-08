The technology that ATMs around the world increasingly use, and that you should know to adapt to it as soon as possible.

An action as everyday as going to the ATM to withdraw money could change very soon to adapt to new technologies.

In fact, although years ago, it was normal to have to insert the debit or credit card into the ATM To be able to carry out the different operations, in recent years Contacless options have been proliferating to be able to operate with the card without having to insert it into the machine.

But, in addition to this Contacless option increasingly used to operate at ATMs, many banks are starting to use NFC technology, which surely sounds familiar to you.

In fact, the NFC technology We already see it on most mobile phones. By its acronym in English Near Field Communication, it is a short-range wireless communication technology that allows data transfer between electronic devices by being close to each other.

So, in this case, two NFC-compatible devices, such as a mobile phone and an ATM, would be needed to perform the data transfer operation.

Steps to pay with NFC at an ATM

So if our mobile phone is compatible with NFC, which not all of them are, simply to withdraw money with NFC at an ATM, you would have to do the following:

Open the application in which you have your Debit or associated credit, such as your bank application or Google Wallet. Then you must make sure that NFC is activated on the compatible mobile phone. Then simply hold your mobile phone close to the Contacless ATM for a few seconds. All you have to do is enter the PIN of your credit or debit card and carry out the operation.

It is a safe operation, but it also has certain risks if it is not managed properly.

If you rely on this technology to operate ATMs, you would depend more and more on the mobile phone, and that can be a risk if at a certain time you don’t have battery in the device or it even ends up running out.