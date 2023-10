Seven people died and four others were injured following a fire that broke out in the Teatre nightclub in Murcia, in the south of Spain, which broke out at 6 this morning. According to the Spanish authorities, the balance could still be provisional.

The accident occurred around six in the morning in the nightclub theaterand spread to other nightclubs in the commercial and leisure area known as Las Atalayas.

VIDEO CHOC



Subscribe to the newsletter