Although it may seem incredible because we have a liter of olive oil for 12 euros in some supermarkets, the olive tree has never been a big business. In Spain, most of the olive groves are dryland and that means that, when there are good harvests, the price of olives collapses; but when there are bad ones and that same price skyrockets, there are almost no olives to sell.

Everything has gone well because, in short, it was about using land that was not very usable for anything else; and, although the margins were small, the succession of good and bad harvests was balancing the accounts of a key, but squalid, sector.

In a context in which everything seems to indicate that bad campaigns will become more and more frequent in the coming years, it is a huge problem.

Above all because the olive tree has memory. “The olive tree produces olives based on what it has grown the previous year. If, say, in 2023 it does not grow much because it has not had water, in 2024 it will not produce much more because it does not have growth to sustain that production, even if it has water,” explained Diego Barranco, Professor at the University of Córdoba in the Department of Agronomy of the School of Agricultural Engineers.

When bad harvests are few, the “memory of the olive tree” is something to use to our advantage. Because, even if there are bad years, the worst harvests are cushioned by the previous year. In a context of recurring drought, memory is the last straw that is missing in a sector that is decreasing little by little.

And that is exactly the context in which we are. If we look at the historical data, we will see that “in Andalusia good harvests have been obtained with 400mm per year.” However, this year 2023 there are Andalusian dryland areas “that have not received even 200mm.” It is, to be clear, a real disaster. A disaster that is taking, year after year, hectares of olive groves out of production.

But an avoidable disaster. Because not every olive grove is such a bad business… if you can water it. In that case, the crops are ‘decoupled’ from the amount of rain that falls in the country and “memory” always works in our favor. This becomes evident in years like this: the price of olives has skyrocketed and, of course, the main beneficiaries are the irrigated olive groves.

This is exceptional news, of course. It would be enough to improve the facilities and add irrigation to revolutionize production (and make the price more stable regardless of the weather).

The problem is that we can’t do it. “The difficult thing is to have water because the Guadalquivir basin is already in deficit, so new concessions are not being granted,” Barranco explained. These concessions do have “historical plots of other crops that were always irrigated or the olive groves that emerged” directly as “irrigated.”

When we talk about this with Robert Glennon, a professor at the University of Arizona, he makes it clear: if we want to find solutions, we must force better water management and create solid mechanisms that once and for all address issues such as water pricing and its allocation. efficient.

And those of us who closely follow how water is managed in Spain (and we have seen how almost 200 towns were left without drinking water due to legislation that had been approved for years, but no one bothered to implement) know that this is a chimera. Even more so when in our country 82.1% of water uses are already collected by the agricultural sector.

The oil crisis hides many other crises. Poor management of water resources, an infinite succession of labor problems that have been dragging on since the Transition, a sector with small margins, clumsy and without incentives to evolve, a political problem that prevents structural measures from being taken… the price crisis Oil hides many things.

And keeping the sector alive (if that is what we want as a society) is going to be one of the biggest challenges of the coming decades.

In Xataka | The very high prices of olive oil are just one symptom. The real problem is a sector on the way to disaster

Image | Jorge Fernandez Salas