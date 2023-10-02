A new video game that is basically a kind of space Stardew Valley, with an AI as the protagonist and pixel art graphics, is being developed by Ominux Games and Chucklefish. This is Starmancer, which is in early access on Steam, being released to mixed reviews, but receiving many recommendations.

Divided opinions that are understandable, since being still in development it has certain drawbacks, such as reports of performance problems, which in any case have not had much influence on several of its players thinking that it is a good game, leaving positive reviews on the Valve platform. Users who highlight Starmancer is a visually attractive game, with a graphic section that they loved and a remarkable artistic direction, which is why it is quite promising, since according to what they say, the base of the game feels quite solid and stands out as one of its main attractions, along with its space farm simulator concept.

And furthermore, the game has caught their attention for its plot, which according to its developers on its Steam page, tells that after a cataclysm on Earth, humanity launches an initiative called Starmancer, which represents a desperate attempt to Find refuge among the stars. This is how millions of refugees transfer their consciousnesses to memory banks, entrusting both their minds and the future of the human race to an Artificial Intelligence.

“Create a utopian society where everyone is well fed, happy and safe. Take the colonists on adventures across the galaxy, using them for the greater good of expanding the station and sustaining human life. Or ignore the rules and find out how many times a colonist can eat space rock before his liver is destroyed. Go mad. “The decision is yours!” indicate its creators.

A game that presents many promising ideas that still need to be developed, in addition to improving its performance drawbacks, but that you should try if this type of game is your thing, which requires your PC to have a 2.0+ ghz QuadCore CPU processor , 8 GB of RAM, a DirectX 11 compatible GPU compatible graphics card and 1 GB of available space.

