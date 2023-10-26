As if we didn’t have enough air pollutants, Earth’s stratosphere, home to our planet’s fragile ozone layer, faces a new threat: vaporized metals from rocket launches and space debris.

The discovery. A team of scientists analyzed particles detected by NASA’s WB-57 aircraft on high-altitude flights over Alaska and the American Midwest. The analysis revealed the accumulation of certain metals in sulfuric acid particles in the stratosphere. These metals are not found naturally at those altitudes.

Published by researchers at Purdue University with support from NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the study identified more than 20 different elements, including lithium, aluminum, copper and other more exotic metals such as niobium and hafnium.

An unequivocal origin. These metals are commonly used in rockets and satellites, and were detected in proportions that correspond to specific aerospace alloys. According to scientists, they are vaporized metals from space debris that burn up in the atmosphere, like spent rockets returning from orbit.

The vaporization of space debris upon reentry into the atmosphere is not a new concept, but its increasing contribution to pollution of the stratosphere in the form of vaporized metals is a recent concern. Its levels already exceed natural sources of metal such as meteor dust.

The consequences are unclear. The stratosphere is the part of the atmosphere in which the ozone layer is located, which protects us from ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. The ozone layer in turn has a protective shield that is the sulfuric acid particles of the stratosphere. Metals are accumulating in those sulfuric acid particles.

It is not known what implications these metals may have in the long term. Since the ozone layer acts as a shield against UVB rays, any imbalance in its chemistry could have repercussions for life on Earth, but until now we had only worried that rockets and satellites that re-enter the atmosphere would disintegrate safely. fall on us. We had not thought about the effects of its vaporization.

More and more releases. Although only 10% of the sulfuric acid particles sampled contained these metals, projections foresee a 50% contamination in a few decades due to the exponential increase in space launches.

Satellite megaconstellations, such as SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Project Kuiper, are the main cause of concern for scientists. A fact: in the 66 years of history of the space industry, some 15,000 objects have been launched into space. SpaceX has about 5,000 Starlink satellites operational and hopes to reach 12,000 in the coming years. The company already launches two rockets per week and hopes to increase the rate by 50% by 2024.

In conclusion, we have plastics polluting our oceans, carbon dioxide melting our glaciers, and now also man-made metals in the Earth’s stratosphere, altering its chemistry with as yet unknown consequences.

Image | NASA/ESA/Bill Moede and Jesse Carpenter

In Xataka | The mystery of spy balloons as a result of an almost unknown phenomenon: “sky trash”