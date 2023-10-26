The protagonists will be the goalkeepers: Provedel, Meret, Donnarumma, Padelli and Handanovic among the testimonials

Serie A and the Lega del Filo d’Oro have announced the return of the “Space for dreams” campaign for the 10th matchday of the championship. With this initiative, it will be possible to support a year of activity of the Diagnostic Center, where a personalized educational-rehabilitative path is defined for each deafblind child and adult.

i testimonial

Serie A will support the Lega del Filo d’Oro through a series of communication initiatives that will take place during the championship weekend. Exceptional testimonials, in particular, will be the goalkeepers: old and new faces from Serie A will be present, such as Alex Meret and Ivan Provedel, but also Gigio Donnarumma, Samir Handanovic and Daniele Padelli. The goalkeepers will join Renzo Arbore and Neri Marcoré, historic faces of the Lega del Filo d’Oro campaigns.

October 26 – 3.41pm

