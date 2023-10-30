Judgment on Meret’s performance regarding the two goals conceded?

“The goals conceded by the Azzurri goalkeeper are more of a departmental problem. Meret’s problem is both environmental and related to the perception that people do not have of his safety. He never offers guarantees in this sense. A goalkeeper can also make mistakes. Maignan himself did it, but the security that he transmits to the department never fails. Meret’s responsibility for the exits? We need to see how the ball travels and how many men are in the area. The crosses also came from far away and the goalkeeper relies on his teammates.”

On the first goal conceded by Meret, do you think he was too soft in the deflection?

“It’s not a problem of a soft hand. When blocking, his hands are always soft. It’s a mistake in reactivity, even if it’s a goal that anyone can score. The main problem, however, is with the defensive marking department.”

Is it one point gained or two points lost for Napoli?

“If you lose two-nil it’s a point gained! Napoli showed that they are still suffering physically, even though there was a reaction. Napoli showed a reaction and it’s a morale-boosting draw.”

Did Garcia equalize at half-time with the changes and the move to 4-2-3-1?

“The game is won with desire. Last season, the team had an incredible desire to win, just as yesterday they didn’t want to lose. Just think of Cagliari’s comeback. Last year we saw a furious team, while this year there seems to be less determination. The reaction against the Rossoneri, however, gives us hope.”

Garcia says “we’re still fighting for everything.”

“These are phrases that are said, but he should also do his part… He should understand that he has a car that can race to the end. The coach, however, has responsibilities for performance that does not conform to the team’s potential. That said, it seems that the trend has changed and, therefore, let’s hope for the best.”

Salerno is an opponent not to be underestimated for Napoli?

“I saw the match against Genoa and I don’t believe, as many claim, that Salernitana played badly. The Granata closed the Grifone in their own half in the second half. In my opinion, there is something to fix in the locker room, and in the human relationship between the players. The one who impressed me, however, was Dia. In general, it is not a team to be underestimated, even if the difference in values ​​remains important. Derbies are matches that should not be approached with superficiality and presumption.”

