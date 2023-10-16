On the eve of the match against Italy, the English coach speaks: “We only need one point but we want to win. A lot has happened in two years”

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

16 October – London

One point and England are in the European Championship. Tomorrow’s match against Italy at Wembley has many meanings for Southgate’s group, including the fact that a pass for next year’s tournament in Germany is within reach. “But we want to win the match by playing well, but knowing that a draw is enough to move forward will allow us not to send our goalkeeper into the opponent’s area if in the 87th minute we are still level” the English coach says with a smile in the conference press on the eve, organized in the Tottenham sports centre.

revenge

—

This match will also be the first time that England and Italy play against each other in the temple of English football since the 2020 European Championship final, the one of the apotheosis for Mancini’s Azzurri and the disappointment for the team that today, as then, is coached by Southgate. “Since then we have had a very long journey and we have grown, I don’t think just because of what happened in that match – says the coach -. A lot has happened in two years: we certainly learned from that match, but also from the matches we faced afterwards, including those against Italy.” Kyle Walker, the Manchester City defender who accompanied the coach at the press conference, adds a little spice to the match. “We didn’t make it that night and this is the first time they’ve been back to Wembley – maybe we can get a little revenge.”

growth

—

How much England have grown since that final that many fans in London and the surrounding area still regret is there for all to see. Southgate’s team is firmly among the elite of world football, one of those national teams indicated among the favorites to win when a major tournament begins. But the coach doesn’t take anything for granted: “Qualifying for a tournament is always the first thing and the great opponent we will face is the perfect reminder that we shouldn’t take anything for granted – he says -. Italy missed the last two World Cups: it means that qualifying for a major event is not easy, that you have to play at your best when you have the chance.” His England have done great so far: they lead the group with 4 wins and a draw, 16 goals scored and 2 conceded, three points ahead of Italy and Ukraine, the only team that has stopped them so far.

whistles

—

England return to Wembley after Friday’s victory in a friendly against Australia, a match in which Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain who immigrated to Saudi Arabia in the summer, left the pitch amidst boos from the crowd, an attitude which gave Southgate a lot of trouble as he returned to calling for unity. “When England plays, I don’t understand how you can boo a player – he says -. I understand that people think that Jordan’s choice is not in line with the values ​​he had expressed before, with his support for the LGBTQ+ community, but he was on the pitch wearing the England shirt and he is a player who has played a lot for his country , which has been fundamental to the growth of this group and the successes we have achieved. I understand that people may have opinions about him, but I don’t understand why they boo him when he is on the pitch with the national team. The public serves us, we are better when we feel their support. Especially in a match like this, against a great opponent, in a full stadium, on one of those nights when everyone dreams of playing.”

October 16 – 5.48pm

