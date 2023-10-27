South Korea’s Constitutional Court has reaffirmed the constitutionality of a law prohibiting same-sex relationships in the military, which is considered discriminatory by the LGBT+ community. The law refers to “anal intercourse” and any “other indecent act” between soldiers, but is generally applied to any homosexual relationship and carries penalties of up to two years in prison. In South Korea all men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to perform compulsory military service, which lasts between 18 and 21 months (for women, however, military service is not compulsory, but they can enlist voluntarily).

The law – which in the past has been used to convict dozens of people, in what has been defined as a “gay hunt” – was considered constitutional by five out of nine judges of the Constitutional Court. According to them, allowing this type of relationship, “even if consensual”, would put the discipline and readiness of the army at risk. According to the other four, however, the distinction between heterosexual and homosexual relationships between soldiers is unjustified, and the expression “indecent acts” is too generic and unclear.