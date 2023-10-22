loading…

Chinese and Filipino ships collided with each other in the South China Sea conflict zone. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – China and the Philippines accuse each other of a collision in disputed waters in the South China Sea. It came as Chinese ships blocked Philippine vessels supplying troops there on Sunday. This is the latest incident in a series of maritime confrontations.

The two countries have been involved in numerous disputes in the South China Sea in recent months, especially at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

The Philippines has been delivering supplies to troops stationed on rusty Second World War-era transport ships used as outposts in the shallow waters, prompting China’s coast guard to repeatedly deploy ships to block supply missions.

In the incident on Sunday morning, China’s coast guard said there had been a “minor collision” between one of its vessels and a Philippine vessel while the coast guard was “lawfully” blocking the vessel from transporting “illegal construction materials” to the warship.

Manila responded by condemning “in the strongest possible terms” the “dangerous blocking maneuver” against the Chinese ship.

China’s “dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions” constitute a “violation of the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction”, Manila’s Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement, reported by Reuters.

The United States expressed its support for the Philippines, and condemned “China’s interference with the Philippines’ legitimate supply mission”.

“We stand with our #FriendsPartnersAllies in protecting Philippine sovereignty and supporting #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Manila’s relations with Beijing have soured under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has stepped up military engagement with Washington since taking office last year. The Pentagon said in May it would protect the Philippines if its coast guard was attacked “anywhere in the South China Sea”.