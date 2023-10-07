In False Bay, a coastal region in the extreme southwest of South Africa, something curious has happened, worthy of the best detective story with touches of marine biology. Its scientists, authorities, swimmers and above all the companies dedicated to organizing expeditions for tourists have verified how in a matter of a few years, between 2015 and 2017, sightings of great white sharks fell sharply. So. Without further ado. As if that were not strange in itself, in other remote parts of the country, such as KwaZuli-Natal, they found the opposite, an unusual proliferation of the same sharks.

So drastic was the change that some blamed it on overfishing or a sudden interest in white shark meat. The explanation is however simpler: the sharks had fled to escape from a real “bully”.

What happened? That scientists off the South African coast have witnessed a peculiar phenomenon. Without a very clear explanation and in a surprisingly abrupt manner, many of the white sharks that until then had swam freely through the waters of False Bay and Gansbaai seemed to disappear. The phenomenon is curious because both regions, located on the southwest coast of South Africa, are among the preferred habitats for these enormous sharks that can exceed six meters in length.

“The decline of white sharks was so dramatic, so rapid, so unprecedented, that many theories began to circulate,” Michelle Jewell, an ecologist at the Michigan State University Museum, tells Hakai Magazine. That “substantial decrease” in sightings was so peculiar that it led a group of South African and Canadian researchers to analyze the phenomenon in detail, a work that they have now collected in an article published in Ecological Indicators.

Did they just disappear? That’s the key. Scientists not only noticed that white sharks were seen less in False Bay and Gansbaai. Another phenomenon that was equally interesting is that those impressive sharks seemed to walk more frequently along other points of the extensive South African coastline, such as Algoa Bay and the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, located at a notable distance, in the southeast of the country. White sharks were not unknown there, but never before had so many been seen.

“As False Bay and Gansbaai suffered significant declines, other locations reported huge increases in white shark populations,” Alison Kock, a marine biologist at South African National Parks and one of the researchers behind the study, told Hakai. The phenomenon had occurred at such a speed that the possibility that it was due to a birth boom among sharks in southeastern South Africa was ruled out. “It had to be a redistribution. The sharks moved east.”

And what is the cause? The million dollar question. There were those who pointed to overfishing and its influence on the species that the sharks feed on or even those who went further and related the phenomenon to a sudden gastronomic interest in their meat. In his study, Kock and the rest of his colleagues, however, slip in “an alternative theory”, one that has little to do with fishing… or at least with the one that we, humans, develop. His explanation makes good that “there is always a bigger fish” and points to a predator even more fearsome than great white sharks: killer whales.





Orcas on the attack? Exact. “An alternative theory proposed for the disappearance of the False Bay and Gansbaai white sharks is the recent appearance of a pair of killer whales specialized in hunting large coastal sharks and which was first documented in False Bay in 2015, preying on spotted sharks. , which coincided with his disappearance from an aggregation site in False Bay,” the investigation details.

Its authors suspect that the same pair killed at least half a dozen white sharks between 2.6 and 4.9 m long in Gansbaai in 2017 and point out that since then more deaths have been recorded with a larger number of orcas and that They affect both young and adult sharks. The number of victims could have been even higher, since, experts acknowledge, not all white shark carcasses end up reaching the coast and are added to the records.

But… And why did they increase in other places? The idea that the researchers leave behind is that there was a “distribution change” in the shark populations, that the sharks moved to calmer waters in which they could swim without fearing the stalking of orcas. “We know that predators have a huge influence on the movement and habitat use of their prey, so this is not surprising,” explains Jewell. “The problem is that many are not used to thinking of white sharks as prey.”

In their article, the scientists emphasize that in cases like this, both the damage caused by predators—in this case the killer whales—and the “fear” of attacks itself influence. “Their greater presence may explain why white sharks have remained absent from False Bay and Gansbaai, but continue to occupy Mossel Bay, Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay, where orcas are less frequently observed,” they add. Proof that they are not wrong is that biologists have confirmed that the orcas have begun to head to the waters of Mossel Bay to hunt white sharks and the effect has not taken long to be seen: “An escape from the place.”

What are orcas looking for? If the influence of the orcas is surprising, even more so are their peculiar culinary tastes. We have videos showing their predilection for shark livers, fatty and nutrient-rich morsels. National Geographic points out that at the beginning of the year almost twenty shark carcasses appeared on the beach of Cape Town, South Africa, and they all presented the same picture: their liver had been sucked out with a clean and precise tear.

That orcas seem to be crazy about large sharks is not new. Neither does his ability to intimidate them. “The impact is evident elsewhere. In the Farallon Islands of southeastern North America, brief and occasional visits by killer whales near the island caused white sharks to flee the immediate area and decreased predation by white sharks on pinnipeds during the years in which the orcas were present,” the new study states.

