We analyze the Sound Blaster Katana SE sound bar, a very efficient model capable of offering the best sound experience on both television and PC.

Las sound bars have become one of the essential elements in recent years to enjoy the best sound experience in any audiovisual content. They are such a product useful as a little suitable for all budgets, so you have to know how to choose very well which is the appropriate option for the experience you want to obtain. In this way, among the many brands that are currently on the market, there is one that is managing to stand out above the rest for its commitment to quality, efficiency and that characteristic touch of color which is being added to the products dedicated to gaming.

In this way, the Sound Blaster Katana SE is the new model from the Singapore-based company which seeks to offer a very similar experience to the V2 model, but with features that make it completely unique. During the last few weeks I have had the pleasure of being able to analyze it to know How does it perform both on television and on PC?, with a truly optimal result and prepared for all types of content. The truth is that it is one of the best sound bars I’ve ever triedso I am pleasantly surprised with everything it is capable of offering.

Box contents and first impressions

One of the most impressive aspects when removing the Sound Blaster Katana SE is its size and firmness, since the materials with which it is made are quite resistant and are prepared for any type of blow that it may suffer. In relation to size, The bar measures 650 x 109 x 78 mm (width, depth, height) and weighs 2.67 kg. In comparison, the sound bar components of the V2 and V2X versions measure 600 x 95 x 62 mm and weigh 1.5 kg. Therefore, it is not as compact as its predecessors, but It won’t take up too much space on your desk or in front of your TV and it does not require you to accommodate a subwoofer, as it has quite impressive internal sound power. In case you want it, it also comes with wall brackets so you can hang it if you wish.

Let’s go into more detail about the integrated speakers, since the Sound Blaster Katana SE has two mid-bass speakers that guarantee enormous sound quality in any of the different modes in which it can be configured. The total output power is 90W RMS, so from the first steps you can already see that we are facing a product with enormous quality, although I’ll talk about that later. The other great aspect that stands out at first glance is the LED light strip that runs along the base of the barideal for giving a distinctive touch to the living room or your gaming environment, since that is what it is intended for.

Regarding its materials, The Katana SE is encased in a black plastic shell slightly inclined upwards, while the top part of the sound bar has the two aforementioned speakers that send the sound upwards. The upper part of the Katana SE features a contrasting dark matte gray finish. There is a display panel in the center of the sound bar that tells you which input or listening mode you are in. The panel is shiny and quite sensitive to microscratches, which could probably be one of the most criticizable aspects of its design, so extreme caution must be taken in this regard. However, it is a product that stands out for the construction quality of its set, making it a particularly solid sound bar, similar to what is offered by the Katana V2X.

Usage experience

Once you prepare to try it and discover all its features, that’s when the real party begins. The Sound Blaster Katana SE offers a fantastic range of connection options, which makes it extremely versatile. I was able to test it on several devices, from my TV with an HDMI connection, through the USB for my laptop and even with my cell phone, using Bluetooth. In all these options, The connectivity was really simple and intuitive, without any problem for its operation. This versatility gives you a great advantage about other options that I have been able to try, so you know how to start your journey on the right foot.

But we are going to talk about the most important thing about a sound bar, which is nothing other than, precisely, Sound that it offers. I have to admit that I am pleasantly surprised, since the Sound Blaster Katana SE is capable of articulate an impressive level of detail in the mid and high range and it is especially good for video game dialogues with a dense narrative or difficult to hear through the television. The character voices in the wide variety of games I have been able to try had clarity and nuance, which helps understand each of the characters perfectly and give them that distinctive touch that only the nuances of your voice can provide. However, where this model works best is in the impressive themes of the soundtracks of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake II or Kingdom Hearts, among many others. Simply sublime.

Even though the Katana SE is a much larger device than the V2X, its volume is actually softer when compared at the same volume level. Which doesn’t mean it’s exactly a problem, since the Katana SE is powerful enough in sound at 50%, so you can already appreciate its great virtues at this level. The bass is punchy and has a localized punch and presence that surrounds the perimeter of the soundbar. With proper attention, you can feel the subtle vibration of the bass on the surface where it is placed at maximum volume.

Compared to the V2X, of which I have been able to do an exhaustive search through different analyzes on the Internet, everything indicates that the bass is broader and has more body. In this case, the bass in the Katana SE is more pronounced, while in the V2X it is more extended. Regarding the range of media, the Katana SE is generally more prominent and has good clarity. In songs where the bass is continuous, it can leak into the mids. In general, it could be said that the Katana SE has a more direct soundwhile the V2X has more depth to the sound.

He 5.1 surround sound is also quite effective. The audio tracks were convincingly placed within the virtual soundstage while playing on the PlayStation 5, and in all games there was a clear differentiation between everything heard through the soundbar. There was a clear feeling of left and right separation and a reasonable width in presentation given the dimensions of the bar, although true sonic immersion is limited due to the absence of physical rear speakers. Nevertheless, the experience is very immersive and satisfyingso it more than complies in this area.

Not everything can be positive, of course, since although the Katana SE offers a wide range of equalization options and sound modesmusic streaming via Bluetooth may be slightly less satisfactory than wired connections, with audio quality that may be limited by SBC codecs, something that becomes even more palpable with the use of mobile phones. It is not that it loses quality abruptly, but There is a clear difference between one device and another. However, the Sound Blaster Katana SE proves to be not only a high-quality audio complement to the gaming and entertainment environment, but also a versatile and reliable solution to improve the overall multimedia experience.

Conclusions of the Katana SE

With the Sound Blaster Katana SE I have discovered a new sound experience much higher than expected and a great option compared to other sound bars I have tried previously. Its elegant design, its robust composition and unbeatable audio quality in many of the contents with which I have experienced it, make it a perfect option for both the most demanding and beginners in this field.

Is the Katana SE sound bar worth it? Pros Convenience when connecting it to any device. Huge sound quality and power, especially when it comes to gaming. Versatility when playing and adapting any type of content.Its elegant design and that touch of color that the LED lights give to your environment.ContraWith mobile devices, the quality is slightly lower than cable connections on TV and PC.At its maximum volume it produces some vibrations in the surface on which it is located.Its price is not within the reach of all budgets.ConclusionsIn short, the Sound Blaster Katana SE is a magnificent option to get the most out of music, series, movies and video games with superb sound quality that It stands out in its bass and manages to extract the full potential of surround sound thanks to the technology on which it is built. It is a great option for playing video games, since it amplifies all the sound virtues and gives you sensations that you have never experienced before with any title. If you can afford it, don’t hesitate to go for it, because you won’t regret it.

