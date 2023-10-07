The Frosinone right winger (on loan from Juventus) finds himself facing an important crossroads: the Azzurri or the idol Messi?

Carlo Laudisa

6 October – MILAN

Matias Soulé and the intoxicating comparison with Mauro German Camoranesi. Same role, same double passport, Juve in the middle and the prospect of being united by destiny in the blue shirt. The story of the world champion who established himself in black and white is in everyone’s memory, while the rise of the Frosinone winger is still to be read. In recent days the coach Luciano Spalletti has shown a concrete interest in a call-up in a more or less short time and in the player’s entourage the topic is extremely current: giving up the path with Argentina to accept the courtship of Italy or withdraw straight to fuel the dream of playing together with his idol Leo Messi. Scaloni’s latest list for matches against Uruguay and Peru (World Cup qualifiers) has produced a substantial postponement, but the leaders of the South American federation are determined to defend their talents around Europe. The wall must be taken into account.

the trust of cheerful

—

The regulations are clear: if a player does not take the field with the senior national team by the age of 21 (even more so later) he can also opt for a second option. And Soulé was called up twice by the Albiceleste, but he never took the field. In Coverciano they keep an eye on him. The question had already arisen in November 2021, when Roberto Mancini knocked on the door of this talent that Juve signed in January 2020, at the age of 17, from Velez Sarsfield. In the meantime, Matias has highlighted himself in the Juventus Next Gen and in the Youth League, so much so that he also deserves the attention of Max Allegri: 15 appearances and one goal in the last season. Then, the choice to give him air with a starter’s shirt. This is how the dry loan project to Frosinone was born.

in yellow-blue shirt

—

The starts are more than convincing, given that the lively Soulé has already scored a goal and hit 2 posts in 5 games. This convincing march also includes the leadership achieved in the special ranking of dribblers. It’s true that Genoa’s Gudmundsson scored 18 like him, but evidently the Icelander with 7 games had more opportunities to show his talent than him. Now begins the most important phase for this promising player born in South America, but who is now learning the unwritten rules of Italian football well. He is at ease in Eusebio Di Francesco’s 4-3-3, also because the work of recent years has allowed him to strengthen himself. Thus, he combines technique with explosiveness, which is essential to break into European football. In Turin they follow him with great attention and it is natural that Matias aims to return to the parent company at the end of the season. But it is clear that the Italian affair gives him an even brighter showcase. Up until now he has wanted to live up to his adolescent ambitions. Today, however, he is now in Serie A. How much will this aspect count in the almost definitive choice of him at this point? Spalletti and Scaloni can’t wait to have the answer.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 11:49)

