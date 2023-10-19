If you’ve turned on the TV in the last few days, you’ve probably noticed that there are fewer channels than you regularly watch, and there’s an explanation for this.

The reason behind this decrease in the offer of channels on DTT is the closure of 8tv, the Catalan channel ended its broadcasts after 22 years in operation. In the early hours of last Tuesday, October 17, the network went black permanently.

This closure is a hard blow for the private television sector in Catalonia. The channel, which was founded in 2001, was one of the main competitors of TV3, the Catalan public broadcaster.

The decisions behind closing the doors are varied and complex. But the Italian businessman, Nicola Pedrazzoli, owner of 8tv, explained that The closure was not due to lack of a solid project or high-level professionals, but mainly due to a series of adverse factors.

Why did 8tv close?

8 tv

One of the key problems was the sustained and inevitable decline in conventional television consumption. The audience has experienced a transformation, and this had a negative impact on 8tvas well as in other traditional media that have not known how to adapt to new demands.

Likewise, the cessation of broadcasts by other channels, such as Barça TV and Fibracat, has been a hard blow for the Catalan media landscape, which has been reduced and impoverished.

It is worth mentioning that an important challenge was that of advertising. The sector suffered a progressive decline that had a direct impact on the viability of private television media in Catalonia.

Advertisers changed their preferences and audiences did not reach the level required to keep a channel like 8tv going. It is important to mention that the monopoly in audience measurement, which was questioned for its efficiency, worsened the situation.

This created problems for data-driven decision making, hampering the channel’s ability to respond to changing audience demands.

In addition to 8tv, Verdi Clássics also closed, which means there are now fewer options available on your TV. This fact shows the challenges that the sector faces in the face of changes in consumer habits and new technologies.

In this sense, television and DTT have to adapt to an increasingly complex, but above all competitive, media and technological scenario.