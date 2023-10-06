Suara.com – World gold prices stalled near their lowest level in seven months on Friday (6/10/2023) after declining for nine consecutive sessions, as investors held their breath for US nonfarm payrolls data which could determine whether interest rates will be raised again.

Quoting Reuters, the price of gold on the spot market was stable at US$1,820.35 per ounce on Friday morning, while US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to US$1,834.10. Prices have closed lower in all previous trading sessions since September 25, extending a decline of 1.5 percent so far this week.

The yield on the 10-year US bond held near a 16-year high and the US dollar remained on track to rise for 12 straight weeks, eroding demand for non-yielding gold that is priced in the greenback.

Federal Reserve officials on Thursday expressed little concern that the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields could jeopardize a soft landing. for the economy, and saying so could actually help the central bank in its fight against inflation.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased modestly last week, while layoffs declined in September.

The US trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in nearly three years in August, with capital goods exports hitting a record high.

Silver on the spot market rose 0.3 percent to US$20.96, platinum strengthened 0.2 percent to US$856.30 and palladium rose 0.6 percent to US$1,148, after hitting a five-year low in the last session. All are on track for weekly losses.