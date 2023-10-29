“Soros finances groups that support Hamas”: the New York Post revelation

George Sorosa far-left billionaire, reportedly paid more than $15 million since 2016 to groups that supported this month’s pro-Palestine protests. The New York Post writes this and reveals how through an examination of the Open Society Foundations Soros’ grant network was found to have disbursed $13.7 million through the Tides Center, an organization that sponsors several non-profit organizations that justified the bloody attacks of October 7. Among the beneficiaries of Tideswrites the NYP, there is‘Is the Justice Project, based in Illinois, which on the day of the October 7 massacre published a photo on social media of a bulldozer tearing down part of the Israeli border fence. But also Desis Rising Up and Moving, another co-sponsor of the Bryant Park protest where 139 people were arrested, financial records show.

Open Society Foundations, according to NYP, then donated $60,000 in 2018 toArab American Association di New York,” a group co-founded by politically connected activist Linda Sarsour who helped plan a hate-filled “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” protest in Bay Ridge on Oct. 21, where protesters called for the eradication of Israel and held a sign with the Israeli flag in a garbage bin reading “Please keep the world clean!””.

But not only. “Open Society Foundations also awarded $1.5 million to the founding nonprofit organization of Adalah, Adalah – Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israelbut only $800,000 was received before the law center cut ties with the American organization in 2018. The law center says its mission is to promote human rights in Israel.” Other Soros-backed Palestinian advocacy groups, the whose members spewed hatred at demonstrations after the massacre, the NYP concludes, “include Jewish Voice for Peace e If Not Nowwho received $650,000 and $400,000 respectively.”

