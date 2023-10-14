The Pasapalabra contestants can attest that in this program there is neither trap nor cardboard. However, for once there has been an exception because these were just the two options that Roberto Leal announced in Where Are They? Moisés has been in charge of choosing and has surprised everyone: “We are going to cheat.” The presenter continued the joke: “At least he recognized it.”

Therefore, the card has been for the orange team, something that has come in handy, precisely due to the absence of it that José Corbacho and Óscar wear. The comedian took it upon himself to make jokes and the contestant acknowledged: “We are full of cartoneros.”

After these anecdotes, it’s time to play. Moisés has managed to complete his own panel, while Óscar has had a lot of trouble. He resists this test and, once again, one of his guests has had to rescue him. Soraya Arnelas has managed to save the “cardboard team”. Relive this test in the video!

El Rosco has been where Óscar has unleashed his full potential. The contestant has taken advantage of Moisés’ lapse to assert himself and opt, quite calmly, for the jackpot that reaches 982,000 euros. Will they have achieved it?