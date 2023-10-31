The moment that many Tesla car owners have been waiting for has arrived: the brand will finally give official application support from third parties. With this, Elon Musk’s company abandons, at least in part, the tight control that has always characterized it, but with this, the possibilities of these electric cars will increase significantly.

No, it’s not that Tesla car owners haven’t used third party apps over the last few years. But, so far, they have done so unofficially and without the support of the vehicle manufacturer. That had led many people to decide, to avoid risks, not to use them. Now, everything will change.

Tesla gives his arm to twist

The moment of change is produced with the availability of Fleet, an API that third-party developers now have the opportunity to use to officially integrate their tools into these electric cars. As we told you, previously they had to use different “improvised” solutions and play within the framework of what was ambiguously legal, so it was not a situation that was favorable for anyone.

But Tesla has ended up seeing that it was necessary to ally with these developers and give them their support with the intention of achieving the tool environment of your cars be richer and more varied. They are aware that their cars and their own functions are limited, so they need those external companies that have worked hard to shape unique services. The collaboration could mark one of the most important moments in the development and growth of Teslas as vehicles of the future.

What is going to change?

The first thing is the ease that developers will have to shape their new applications or adapt existing ones within the Tesla’s secure and optimized environment. The manufacturer, of course, will likely have exhaustive control of all the applications that are developed and with which their cars end up being compatible. After all, Tesla and Elon Musk’s taste for having control of everything that happens within their company is well known. But, for the user, as well as for the third-party companies themselves, this change means, mainly, good news.

More tools will be available in the company’s cars, such as the Tesla Model cover additional functions which perhaps we have not even thought about yet and the development of the apps will be more immediate. There is still a lot to know about Fleet, given that Tesla has not provided very specific data, but the atmosphere that is felt after the news is one of great optimism. At the end of the day, it was what both the application developers and the users themselves were asking for, so the logical thing is that everyone is happy.

Some of the functions they give access to these types of third party applications They include everything from services that are already understood as essential to curious features that we could live without, but that make the use of a Tesla a little more interesting. This is the case of tools that allow you to check the percentage of battery remaining in the car, others that allow you to interact with the air conditioning to turn it on comfortably from a distance or apps that offer simpler functions such as locking the doors without being inside the vehicle.

As a result of the news and while we wait for Tesla to make more information public, it is most likely that the developers of third-party apps for these cars will already are thinking of new ideas. If the API meets expectations, we could be facing a new golden era for Teslas that will show us everything that would be possible to do with these cars and what the original manufacturer itself has not thought about.

For Tesla this is being an important moment, since, in addition to the news about Fleet, they are finalizing the delivery of the first Cybertruck. Its revolutionary vehicles will be in the hands of their first owners from November 30 in what is expected to be another historic moment for the company. Called by the brand as a car that has more performance than a sports car and a level of utility higher than that of a van, it is expected to be very well received.