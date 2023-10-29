He browser The most used today is Google Chrome, a browser that usually always includes a multitude of new features to make it more and more perfect, but curiously many of these features are directly inspired by others. competing browsers like Microsoft Edge.

And one of those features that “inherits” from competing browsers is very close to reaching the stable version of Chrome, given that it is already being tested in the Canary version, and we mean to the ability to pin buttons to the toolbar.

Currently on the Canary channel, Chrome is testing the feature that allows users to pin buttons to the toolbar from the side panel.

Engineer @Leopeva64 has shown the new feature in several clips, so you can get an idea of ​​everything that is possible, and that it will make organization and navigation much easier.

Once this feature reaches the stable version, We will be able to set buttons for side panel functions surprisingly easilysuch as bookmarks, reading list or history, and without having to open the panel.

On the other hand, the side panel buttons and extensions will also be able to be attached or removed from the toolbar, and all in a very simple and direct way.

This new functionality is added to others that the browser has released Google Chrome in recent days, like reading mode is now compatible with PDF.

We’ll see when this new functionality of being able to pin buttons to the toolbar ends up being implemented in the stable version, although we shouldn’t wait too long.