Sony has just presented the new features of the INZONE range, with INZONE Buds as the big star, true wireless headphones designed for gaming that also offer the longest battery life on the market and the superb sound quality for which Sony is known.

The range INZONE de Sony seeks to offer the greatest possible comfort so that you can enjoy your gaming sessions on PC and PS5 more, allowing you to achieve high performance for a long time. Proof of this is that they are backed by FNATIC, one of the most successful teams in esports.

And after the fabulous INZONE H9 from last year, or the INZONE M3 monitor, they have just presented what are their great new features for 2023. The best of all is that they will be marketed this month of October, so we won’t have to wait long …

We will detail them below all the features, prices and data you should know about the new INZONE Buds and INZONE H5Sony’s new gaming headphones and headsets.

Inzone Earbuds

Why create gaming earbuds? Various studies affirm that 30% of players are not comfortable with their helmets, due to pressure, sweat… That is why Sony has created the INZONE Buds, as an audio solution for those looking for maximum comfort and the best sound quality aimed at gaming.

Sony’s audio quality has improved exponentially in recent years, and its ANC or active noise cancellation is considered one of the best. All the knowledge and Sony’s experience has been applied to the field of gaming audio with these Inzone Buds. These are its main features:

360º spatial sound– will use Sony’s spatial sound virtualizer, allowing you to detect enemy footsteps very accurately. Double audio customization: The INZONE PC application will allow you to upload a photo of our ear so that the profile can be adjusted to our physiognomy. In addition, it will adapt the audio to our ear canal. Autonomy: 12 hours of battery life, 24 in total including the carrying case. Fast charging that allows 1 hour of battery life with just 5 minutes of charging. Connectivity: 2.4Ghz USB and Bluetooth receiver (compatible with ELI devices) Microphone– Clear voice thanks to AI-assisted noise reduction. Other features: ANC, assignable touch sensor.

The double audio customization, in the absence of testing it, has reminded us of Creative’s SXFI technology, since in fact they share part of their operation (such as uploading a photo of the ear), although it also remains to be seen how the sound will adapt to our internal physiognomy, apart from the external.

Also notable is the so-called “Dynamic Driver example).

It will also highlight its very low latency with the USB dongle, estimated at less than 30 ms (which will also have a mode selector, between PC and PS5), or the possibility of programming the touch panel, with which, for example, we can change between ambient sound and ANC with just one touch.

The INZONE Buds will be available this October in two versions, one with the characteristic white color of the range, as well as in black, a price of 200 euros.

Inzone H5

The Inzone range has won the hearts of many players, and it is possible to find them among the best-selling headsets.

And for this year, the novelty is the INZONE H5, which is a step forward compared to the Inzone H3, and like the Buds, arrives with a few new features under its arm.

360º spatial sound– will use Sony’s spatial sound virtualizer, allowing you to detect enemy footsteps very accurately. Double audio customization: The INZONE PC application will allow you to upload a photo of our ear so that the profile can be adjusted to our physiognomy. In addition, it will adapt the audio to our ear canal. Autonomy: Up to 28 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute quick charge for 3 hours of autonomy. It is also possible to charge them while you play. Ergonomics: very comfortable and with low pressure on the temples, something achieved by the padding of the headband and pads. Connectivity: Low latency USB dongle as well as 3.5mm jack. Microphone: bidirectional boom microphone, with voice quality and clarity. Controls: Volume dial to prioritize chat or game sound, flip-up microphone to mute it.

The best of all is that it barely weighs 260 grams, which makes it a really light headset. The INZONE H5 arrives this October, at a price of 150 eurosand will also be available in two shades, black and white.

INZONE H9

Sony’s latest development with its INZONE range is a “minor” one, since it is about satisfying a very specific demand from gamers.

It is neither more nor less than the INZONE H9 in blacksomething requested by players and that reaches stores with the same price: 300 euros.

Soon we hope to be able to test some of the new models and leave you our impressions. Until then, what did you think?