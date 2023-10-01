This is a great loss for users who love video game figures.

Gaming Heads will no longer be able to sell any of the figures based on Sony licenses.

The video game figures sector is one of the most curious that exists, as well as probably one of the most profitable. We gamers love to have them on our shelves, especially if they represent our favorite characters from the media, which is why we could classify them as one of the best gamer gifts possible. In this case, we can find many alternatives, and just as there are figures created by the companies themselves, which are mostly found in special editions of their video games, we can also find external companies that, With the permission of the owners of the IPs they sell us high quality figures.

In this case, We could say that Gaming Heads is one of the most important, which makes this news much sadder. As the company itself has reported through its X account (previously known as Twitter), Sony has asked them to remove all figures from their franchisesand this has also coincided with the celebration of The Last of Us Day.

Below you can find the letter addressed to users, in which they emphasize that This has been a unilateral decision by Sonyand that forces them to destroy all the product with these characteristics that they had in stock, including those orders that had not yet been sent to users.

In addition, they call on users affected by the cancellation to transfer your complaints and demands to those responsible for Sony, given that they had already received royalties for the figures sold. Let’s hope this doesn’t cause any problems for users who have ended up being left without their long-awaited figures.

A unilateral decision by Sony

This is not strange to see in the case of other companies, but the truth is that we did not expect that Sony would make this decision unilaterally, making it no longer possible to buy Gaming Heads figures with their licenses. Of course, the aforementioned company itself cannot be blamed, but The situation is still extremely frustrating..

Furthermore, we could speculate saying that this is part of a strategy, since it is possible that Sony wants to sell its own figures, based on the characters of some of the best PS5 games, and therefore They do not want external companies to compete.

