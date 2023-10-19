Not only is Sony now close to launching the new model on the market PS5but it seems that also on the front of controller something is moving.

According to what reported by IGN, Sony has recently filed patents for a new model of PS5 controller with a very particular function attached: a charger for cuffiette Bluetooth integrated.

“Using the controller as a headphone case and earphone charger eliminates the need to manage two separate devices. This simplifies the overall user experience as the user has one less device to manage communication with the gaming device.”

This is what we find written in the patent, accompanied by some pictures which give us an idea of ​​the shape and dimensions of this futuristic product.

Even if Sony has not yet made official statements on the matter, it is highly likely that we will soon hear about this particular controller: the possible exit window and price.

A truly flourishing period what PlayStation is going through, not only for the arrival of the new version of PS5, but also for the imminent release of a truly unmissable exclusive: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We told you more accurately about Insomniac Games’ latest great effort in ours Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review.