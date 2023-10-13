The Logitech G adaptive gaming kit for the PlayStation 5 Access controller offers more customization and configuration options, which is why they review all of them along with the response to design challenges, comments from experts in accessibility, and customization. ..

Sony expands the information of accessibility in its command for PS5, it’s not something like Edge. Is Accesswhich now expands the information with history, packaging and how it was born after the PS4 generation.

The full presentation arrives on December 6, but today they detail its development in much more detail. And that includes a first look at their accessible packaging, discover everything they’ve created together with hardware and UI designers and accessibility organizations.

On the PlayStation Blog they say that its development began 5 years ago and went through “half a dozen concepts and prototypes”, but they have participated in many valuable debates with accessibility experts and players from the disabled community.

Where to renew PS Plus at the best price

If you have PS Plus and want to renew your subscription, we tell you where you can do it at the lowest price of all.

See where to renew

They wanted to create an innovative design adapted to the needs of a wide variety of players: “For us, the accessible experience begins from the moment you unpack the product,” Hideaki Nishino begins by saying in the aforementioned Blog.

“Designed to be opened with one hand, the Access controller’s packaging features comfortable handles that can be pulled from the left or right, as well as handles on the inside to help you open the boxes and remove the controller with ease.

Included inside are slots that conveniently organize the kit’s various components, including the 19 interchangeable button pads and 3 joystick pads, into a single layer for easy identification and access.”

But although the Access controller is designed to be used simply, there are players with a wide spectrum of needs. That’s why announce the Logitech G adaptive gaming kit for the Access controllera collaboration between both companies.

8 plug-and-play buttons and triggersincluding two small and two large buttons with mechanical gaming switches, two soft buttons and two variable trigger controls. Set them up easily on your PS5 console to adapt them to your gaming needs. Firm gaming mats with hook and loop system that allow you to arrange the buttons and triggers to suit your specific needs. Velcro ties to maximize mounting optionssuch as installing buttons and triggers on objects such as armrests. Custom PS5 Symbols Stickers to easily dial buttons and triggers and enjoy a perfect gaming experience.

The logo and graphics on the console are separate in this replacement for the DualSense

It is High-performance and durable buttons and triggers add-on kit for the Access controller It’s a set of controls that you can swap, assign, and tag.

Available worldwide through the official LogitechG website and in selected stores this December at the price of €79.99, including everything mentioned above.

Now, its development has been fascinating and had guidance along with knowledge from experts in multiple disciplines, which is why Sid Shuman details having chatted with Alvin Daniel as his senior technical director of the program

First of all, he states that everything arose as a mission to create a controller that would help players with disabilities. But first they thoroughly informed themselves in the player census, to see all types of players and try to cover all the problems.

Best PS5 accessories you can buy

These are the best accessories you can buy if you already have a PlayStation 5 and want to get the most out of it.

See list

But they continue to investigate, because “no two people experience disability in exactly the same way” and because it can be dynamic: “it could progress or regress over time.”

So they took the help of experts and together with the community of players with disabilities they came to the conclusion that “you have to look at the controller (…) From there, we focus on three fundamental challenges. And (these are ) precisely what the Access remote is designed to solve.

The rest of the interview is just as interesting, but too long to summarize. You can read the whole thing in full at Blog Oficial de PlayStation previously indicated.

Now what Sony has shown how the PS5 Access controller was created, its packaging and more In order to help players in December, will what it has taken so many years to create live up to?