Given the constant comparisons that are emerging between PlayStation Portal and Nintendo Switch.

The next November 15 the launch of PlayStation Portal will take place, the device dedicated to streaming game on PS5. It will do so in parallel with PS5 Slim, which aims to be available on the market next November 11th, so a very important month is coming up for the Japanese company at the hardware level. In relation to Portal, many doubts arose at first and even some comparisons with Nintendo Switchsince it has come to be considered as a competitor for the hybrid console, something to which Sony wanted to respond.

Through an interview with the BBC, the Senior Vice President of Sony, Eric Lempel, assured that does not see PlayStation Portal as something that will seek to compete with these other devices and instead described it as “really something unique for the PlayStation audience”. With this in mind, it seems clear that the creation of this new device It is not intended to compete with Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, something that seemed quite clear when the device was presented, since its characteristics did not fit with what was presented on Nintendo and Valve consoles. In fact, at no point is Portal defined as a console as such.

Will have to see the reception that the device has when it is available on the market in a few weeks. It should be noted that the reception has been really good, because PlayStation Portal has sold out in several territories. For now, we will have to wait until November 15 for its official launch to take place.

Sony expects strong PS5 sales momentum in the coming months

Although PlayStation is not in one of its best moments, Sony expects a great boost in sales in the near future, so we will have to see what figures the current generation console reaches, which in the latest data offered by the japanese company It already exceeded 42 million units sold. Maybe the arrival of PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal help improve these numbers in a remarkable way.

One of the big hot potatoes that PlayStation has right now is the lack of exclusivessomething that is expected to be resolved soon.

