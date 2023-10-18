PlayStation Store offers more than 500 horror games on sale.

Halloween offers arrive at PlayStation Store

Join the conversation

Sony has started a new offer campaign on PlayStation Store to celebrate one of the players’ favorite holidays, Halloween. In fact, discounts are available on more than 500 horror games on both PS4 and PS5. The offers are available until November 1, so they will be active until the day after the holiday.

Among the games on offer is Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition, which unites the main game and the Extra DLC Pack, which includes outfits for Leon and Ashley, an accessory for Leon, weapons, a smile band and a treasure map. In addition to the title, the Ada Wong DLC ​​is now available.

The best Halloween deals on the PlayStation Store

Batman: Arkham Collection for PS4 for €9.59, previously €59.99.Days Gone for PS4 for €15.99, previously €39.99.Dead by Daylight for PS4 & PS5 for €14.99 previously, for €29.99.Dead Space – Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €53.99, previously for €89.99.Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PS4 & PS5 for €34.99, previously for €69.99.Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach for PS4 & PS5 for €29.99, previously €39.99.Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective for PS4 for €19.79, previously €29.99.Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for PS4 & PS5 for €14.99, previously €19.99.Little Nightmares for PS4 for €4.99, previously €19.99.Little Nightmares I & II Bundle for PS4 & PS5 for €14.99, previously €49 €.99.Little Nightmares II for PS4 & PS5 for €9.89, previously €29.99.Monster Hunter Rise for PS4 & PS5 for €19.99, previously €39.99.Resident Evil 2 for PS4 & PS5 for €9.99, previously €39.99.Resident Evil 3 for PS4 & PS5 for €9.99, previously €39.99.Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition for PS4 & PS5 for €49.59, previously for €79.99.Resident Evil 5 for PS4 for €9.99, previously €19.99.Resident Evil Village Gold Edition for PS4 & PS5 for €19.99, previously €49.99.The Forest for PS4 for €6.79, previously €16.99.

In addition to all these Halloween offers, you can get the best cooperative game in history with a 65% discount.

Join the conversation