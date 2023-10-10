Sony and esports team, Fnatic, collaborate to bring out high-quality headphones.

Sony has announced its new INZONE Buds headphones, which with the help of Sony’s best sound technology, are designed to offer the best experience to its players. The INZONE Buds They promise to give their console and PC users an immersive gaming experience thanks to personalized sound, with a battery life of approximately 12 hours and low latency. Furthermore, they have confirmed the INZONE H5a headset that offers incredible uninterrupted gaming time of up to 28 hours, guaranteeing the comfort of the players in longest gaming sessions.

These two products have emerged as a result of Sony’s collaboration with renowned esports team Fnaticwhich will celebrate its 20 years active in 2024 and which won two consecutive international titles in the VALORANT Champions Tour of this 2023. In addition, the new and elegant black version of the acclaimed wireless noise-cancelling headphones will also see the light INZONE H9. The INZONE continue to provide more than notable improvements in the gaming experience on both PC and PlayStation by providing advanced realistic sound.

The 360 ​​spatial sound of the INZONE Buds They allow you to better detect the location of opponents in competitive games. In fact, Sony has explained that it has created the INZONE Buds taking special care in the sound aspect that gamers need, analyzing not only the shape of the ear, but also the acoustic characteristics of the ear canal, to give a much more precise sound. It also takes advantage of the function Sound Field Optimisation which allows optimization of the sound field. On the other hand, INZONE Buds can be optimized depending on the ear canal with Sound Tone Personalization technology. These were the words of Sam Mathews, CEO of Fnatic Regarding collaboration:

Our association continues to promote the operation of esports at its highest level, preparing and supporting our professional teams to perform at their full potential. One of our main priorities as partners was to provide the extensive competitive experience of our professionals to create these headphones.

The price of the INZONE Buds It will be 200 euros, INZONE H5s of 150 euros and INZONE H9 They will cost 300 euros.

