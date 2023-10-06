Do you remember when movies were rented or bought? It seems like a world ago, but that’s exactly what Sony Pictures Core offers you.

If you have a Sony Bravia television or a Sony Xperia mobile, you surely know Bravia Core, a movie platform available for these devices. Today Sony announces a name change, Sony Pictures Core, and its premiere on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Sony Pictures Core offers more than 2,000 movies from the popular production company of the same name, which you can access from your Sony console, mobile phone or television. This platform does not have a subscription, so movies are rented or purchased in digital format.

Among the hooks of Sony Pictures Core, we have the highest bitrate ever seen in cinema streaming: 4K HDR at 80 Mbpswhich bring it closer to the physical Blu-ray 4K format, with a bitrate of between 80 and 150 Mbps. Netflix at 4K, for example, transmits at only 18 Mbps. Of course, no Dolby Vision, because Sony does not support it on its consoles. HDR only. Yes it has Dolby Atmos.

100 free movies with PlayStation Plus Premium

It is surprising that Sony continues betting solely on the purchase and rental of filmstaking into account that all its titles are available for free (under subscription) on other streaming platforms.

The rental costs between 4 and 6 euros, and the purchase, about 12 and 14 euros. The advantage of Sony Pictures Core, in addition to better image quality than the competition, is that has the largest catalog of IMAX Enhanced movies.

Sony Pictures premiere titles will be available a few days earlier on Sony Pictures Core, compared to other platforms.

The first title with early access will be Gran Turismo: From gamer to racer, although according to the PlayStation blog, only in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan. With the purchase of this movie on Pictures Core, you will receive credit that can be redeemed towards an in-game purchase GT7, including vehicles featured in the film.

Here you will be able to find movies like Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Protector, No Bad Rolls, Bullet Train and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others.

.Besides, If you are a PlayStation Plus Premium member, you will have access to a selected catalog of up to 100 free movies, with titles like Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil: The Curse. There will also be other benefits for all PlayStation Plus members, although they have not been specified.

Sony Pictures Core is now available on PS4 and PS5 consoles, with more than 2,000 Sony Pictures movies. They will soon add more content, such as selected anime from Crunchyroll.