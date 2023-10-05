New collaboration between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, to bring the Sony Pictures Core app (formerly known as Bravia Core) today October 5th to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can find the app in the Media section on PS5 or on PS Store of PS4.

With Sony Pictures Core, PlayStation players will be able to purchase and rent up to 2,000 movies on the PS5 and PS4 consoles. Users will also be able to purchase a selection of Sony Pictures films thanks to an exclusive early access window directly from their console. At the time of release, there are films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, Rental Girl, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife and many others. PlayStation Plus Premium members, as part of their membership, will have access to a curated catalog of 100 films via the app for on-demand streaming from the Sony Pictures library.

This is the message Evan Stern, Sr Director, Global Marketing:

We hope you enjoy Sony Pictures Core and all the films you have access to through the app. Creating this curated selection of wonderful films to enhance the PlayStation experience is part of our shared goal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. This is just the beginning, we plan to improve the offers and benefits over time, including a selection of famous anime directly from Crunchyroll. We can’t wait for more exciting news to come, so stay tuned!