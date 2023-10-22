At the beginning of October, unfortunately, the war in Israel and Palestine intensified after a terrorist attack perpetrated by a radical Palestinian military group that left more than 1,400 dead. More than 2 weeks after the attack, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is tremendous, which is why many nations and companies have made donations and among them is Sony.

Following the terrorist attack, Israel took measures to quell the terrorist group, but unfortunately it took its toll on the entire Palestine, including thousands of innocent people. Sadly, the population lives in uncertainty amidst Israeli attacks that have reduced the reserve of resources to ensure the survival of the affected people.

After Israel carried out airstrikes that claimed the lives of thousands more people, the supply of medicine and food is crucial, but the flow has been hindered due to the siege of Gaza.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Sony condemned the attacks in Israel and Palestine

This week Sony condemned the armed attacks in the Middle East and announced that it would provide humanitarian support to all people affected by the tragic attacks and subsequent hostilities in Israel and Gaza, just as it has supported humanitarian causes in other conflicts, such as Ukraine and Russia. .

The donation made by the company was $2 million and would be destined precisely to the Japanese Red Cross Society and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and stated that it would continue working with said organizations so that the resources reach the people who need it most.

In case you missed it: People have used this video game to spread fake news about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Sony joins companies supporting affected civilians in Israel and Palestine

Additionally, several Sony Group companies have ongoing programs that replicate the donations made by their employees. This means that the company puts the same amount out of its pockets as the employee and in the end double the original amount is donated.

“Sony respects and supports the human rights of all people,” the Japanese company said in a press release. “We firmly oppose terrorism, violence against civilians, hatred and other acts that endanger human life, survival and dignity, and we wish for the restoration of peace in the region.”

You can find more news related to Sony if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News