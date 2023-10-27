Sony wanted to respond to one of the great controversies of recent months: the price increase of PlayStation Plus.

Sony expects to have one of the biggest sales boosts for PS5 since the current generation began. However, it cannot be said that the brand is in one of its best moments, since the absence of major exclusives after the successful premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the lack of response to the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and the PlayStation Plus price increase They have generated a lot of controversy among players. Regarding this last issue, the company wanted to respond to clarify why the decision was made to increase the amount of the service.

The person in charge of doing so has been the senior vice president of the brand, Eric Lempel, who wanted to somehow justify the subscription price increase in an interview with Barron’s. “Like practically everything in the world, we have to analyze our pricing structure and adjust to market conditions. We want to make PlayStation Plus great. With our reboot last year and introducing the tier system, many consumers have recognized that there is a lot of value in PlayStation 5“, highlighted the executive.

However, the response of the players has been very different from what Lempel explains in his statements, since many of them chose to cancel their subscriptions after knowing the price increase.

Sony responds to the possibility of seeing day one games on PlayStation Plus

On the other hand, the media also wanted to consult Lempel about the possibility that games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could be released available in the subscription service, although the answer is still negative in this regard. “It comes down to what you’re going to get on the service in terms of the type of game and the quality of the games. I can’t comment on what the competition is doing. But with us, we feel like we are offering a great curated catalog of games, as well as other features and services with PlayStation Plus. It’s a very different offering, but it’s one that has resonated with consumers. Since we introduced the tiers, we’ve seen a third of the Plus user base opt for the top two tiers, which was more than we expected,” he argued.

Therefore, everything indicates that PlayStation will continue to opt not to include its great video games from day one on PlayStation Plusso it will still take between one and two years to be available, as has happened until now.

