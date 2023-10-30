Surely you remember this Sony advertisement that resembled a Nintendo console. In this case we are talking about the PlayStation that was compared to the Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is the PlayStation Portal, from which they are now marking distance. It launches next month and Sony director, Eric Lempelhas spoken to the BBC about the device, which allows PlayStation 5 owners to stream their game library to the laptop over an internet connection.

Lax denies that it will compete with the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck, since it states that the PlayStation Portal is a different proposal. He also adds that the PlayStation Portal can be used outside the home, as long as the internet signal is strong enough. The device won’t work with its cloud gaming service, mind you.

