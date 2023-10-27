While the structure of Sony Interactive Entertainment seems to be cracking, PlayStation 5 continues to advance in the market and at least on a commercial level, the Japanese company’s console remains on the path to success. In the midst of the controversy and a few weeks into the most important sales period of the year, a Sony executive assured that the commercial performance of the PS5 could be historic.

Sony hopes PS5 will make history with its end-of-year sales

During an interview with CNBC, Eric Lempel, vice president and director of marketing at SIE, revealed that the company’s expectations are high for the 2023 holiday season. In this regard, the manager noted that it would be the first major season in which the console can sell without problems of shortage, without thinking about hoarders and resellers and with fullness in terms of distribution and stock in stores.

PS5 will have stock of the version we know and the Slim model will also be launched

Spider-Man 2 will help sell more PS5 this holiday season, Sony says

In this regard, Eric Lempel considered that in addition to the above, the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will play in favor of PlayStation 5 and its sales in the coming weeks: “we have had consoles here and there during the last 3 holiday seasons, but This is the first time we have a full supply and we are excited about it. We launched PS5 in 2020 and the reality was that it took us some time to catch up, like everyone else in the world, due to component shortages arising from the COVID. But now we’re excited that anyone who wants a PlayStation 5 will be able to get one. Our outlook for PlayStation 5 is really strong. We’re expecting one of the strongest seasons in our history in terms of console sales. It’s a combination of the great product that we have and the titles that we have released, as well as the most recent installments like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It seems that the favorable course that PS5 is taking will serve to put Sony’s video game division in order since the departure of Jim Ryan has had an impact internally and recently the controversial departure of Connie Booth, a manager who worked on PlayStation for 34 years and whose departure comes amid rumors of the direction the brand is taking in favor of games as a service.

