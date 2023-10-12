Sony has once again presented a new model of headphones for gamers, but this time the model is especially designed for those users of a mobile or laptop platform. And the new ones INZONE Buds They are in-ear headphones that have a lot of technology and audio quality to surprise.

Some True Wireless to play

Many users may feel more comfortable with headphones that completely isolate from the outside when playing, but taking into account the progress we are seeing in the market for portable devices designed for gaming (see Steam Deck, AYANEO Kun or ASUS ROG Ally), demand for more compact and portable headphones increases. That’s why these INZONE Buds make a lot of sense, which are still brothers of the brand’s WF-1000XM5.

And it is that the diafragmas Dynamic Drive X that are included are exactly the same as those that are mounted on the spectacular WF-1000XM5so we are talking about high-end sound quality, with a surprising level of realism.

With a very fresh and original design, these INZONE Buds seek to reach a young and demanding audience, who appreciates quality sound and maximum fidelity when representing everything that surrounds you in the game.

Sony’s signature

Headphones with Sony’s signature do not need a cover letter, and you can get an idea of ​​how complete these INZONE Buds can be. On the one hand, they have 360 degree spatial sound, something essential to be able to identify the enemy in the middle of the game. To achieve this, the brand will offer, from the official application, an automatic calibration system based on a photo-like capture of your ears, in order to automatically adjust the acoustic values ​​so that they fit fully into your ear canal.

Unmistakable cancellation

Another of the technologies that is included is noise cancellation, which taking into account how advanced the manufacturer’s technology is in this regard, you can imagine that in these new models it will be just as spectacular. Simply activate it to completely isolate yourself from the outside and experience an even more immersive game.

Designed to play

And yes, talking about True Wireless headphones may not be especially highly recommended when it comes to obtaining adequate latency, but for that reason, Sony has included a USB-C adapter with which to have a low latency connection with which to not lose milliseconds in response time. You can connect this adapter to a PC, a mobile phone or a portable console with a USB-C port.

How much are they worth?

The new INZONE Buds can be purchased right now with a price of 200 eurosa very interesting amount if we take into account the similar options that exist on the market and the large list of specifications that this model offers.