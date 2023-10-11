PS Plus Premium subscribers will enjoy a wide catalog of PS5, PS4 and backward compatible titles thanks to the power of the cloud.

We’ve waited a long time, but Sony is finally close to launching its cloud gaming service. Be exclusive to PS Plus Premium membersand can only be run on PS5 circuits (it will not be available on PS4).

It is a technology that Xbox and Nintendo have been using in their consoles for years. Now, it’s Sony PlayStation’s turn, which offers tons of PS5, PS4 and backwards compatible titles with this service.

If you are subscribed to PS Plus Premium (the highest level of the service), you will be able to enjoy your favorite games on your PS5 Without restrictions. You just need a good Internet connection for this.

Be careful, because PlayStation Cloud Streaming not only includes PS5 and PS4 games, but also classics from Sony’s gaming service such as Legend of Dragoon o Syphon Filter.

In addition, there is no extra fee for the PS Plus Premium package (which now includes 100 movies), so it will be another feature in the most luxurious tier of the PlayStation service.

All about the PS5 cloud

PlayStation Cloud Streaming arrives in all regions this October. In fact, we already know its release dates for Japan, America and Europe. It will be an exclusive feature of PS Plus Premium on PS5.

What games can we enjoy with the PlayStation cloud? All those compatible digital titles that we have, as well as backward compatible and games included in PS Plus Premium.

Also Playtests and demos included, as well as DLC and expansions that we have through PS Plus Premium or previously purchased with our account.

Estamos hablando de Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Dead Island 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys o Fortnite.

As for play tests, those corresponding to The Witcher 3, The Callisto Protocol or Hogwarts Legacy have been confirmed, to name a few examples.

PlayStation Cloud Streaming is based on these aspects:

He downloadable content and the in-game purchases will be available for streaming PS5 games, including DLC ​​and add-ons High-quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, 720p, 60 FPS o HDR. Enhanced audio compatible with 5.1 y 7.1as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech. Possibility of doing screenshots y recordings up to 3 minutes duration.

Sony’s cloud gaming service will be available in these regions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway and Poland. , Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States.

PlayStation Cloud Streaming, the PS5 cloud gaming service, is coming next October 23 to Europe, while it will first come out in Japan (October 17), and finally debut on October 30 in America. Remember that it is exclusive to PS Plus Premium.