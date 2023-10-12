The renewed PlayStation 5 Slim retains the possibility of expanding SSD storage, despite the suspicions of some players.

No sooner said than done. Sony has fulfilled one of the strongest rumors so far this year, announcing a new PS5 model for next month. Not only that, but the new PlayStation 5 will replace the two original models as soon as stock runs out.

Don’t worry, because the renewed PS5 continues to rely on two models, one with a disc reader and the other completely digital. However, there are several aspects to highlight.

This is the rumored modular PS5, whose great novelty is that we can remove or connect the disc reader whenever we want. If we buy the new PS5 Digital, We can buy the reader separately (for 119.99 euros).

The console will have four sections, as well as a thinner surface that ensures a lighter weight than the original PS5. Another aspect that improves is storage.

The new PlayStation 5 has 1 TB of storagea figure considerably higher than what PS5 and PS5 Digital had (825 GB), which is equal to Xbox Series X and the new Series S.

Can we expand the storage of PS5 Slim?

Although it has more SSD storage than the original models, the new PS5 It offers the same as its rival console on the market. You may find that 1TB SSD falls short for today’s AAA games.

Although it is smaller and lighter, PS5 ”Slim” (it’s not really called that) retains the ability to expand SSD storageas was the case with the original models.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed this to IGN, with the following statement: ”There are no changes with the new model.”

What does this mean? Very simple: the process of expanding storage remains the same, removing the back cover panel to change the internal SSD with another one.

Let us remember, however, that PS5 is only compatible with M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD drives, regardless of whether it is the official Sony model or not. Take into account characteristics such as reading speed, writing speed or heatsink when doing so.

Currently, after the latest firmware update, the limit for expanding storage is at 8 TB SSDwhich is complete nonsense.

While PS5 Slim has 1TB of storage, remember that the real figure is lower, since the operating system occupies its own. The figure we actually have is not known, but with PS5 it was 667 GB (of the total 825 GB).

Do you think PS5 Slim or the new PS5 has enough storage capacity? In any case, you can buy an alternative SSD to expand it and be able to install more games, applications or movies.