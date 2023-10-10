Designed to be the successor to the original PlayStation 5More than an alternative, this PS5 Slim will go on sale starting next November, coexisting with the previous model only until its stock runs out.

A new look for PS5

In a common strategy in all generations of PlayStation, today Sony has officially revealed what was an open secret: the PS5 Slim model. Even Microsoft knew (based on what was seen in the FTC trial to approve the purchase of Activision) that this redesign was going to occur.

Planned for the 2023 Christmas campaign, this PS5 Slim is a new format that offers more options and flexibility without losing any of the hardware features that power the new generation.

Like the “Fat” model, PS5 Slim will go on sale in two formats: with a disc reader and the Digital Edition. The novelty this time will be that those who opt for the format without a reader may regret it later and incorporate a UHD Blu-Ray reader accessory that will convert one model into the other, giving the customer the possibility of choosing to spend less at the outset and then check out if needed, at a price of 119.99 euros, somewhat more expensive than the 100 euros difference between models.

PS5 Slim reduces its volume by more than 30% and its weight by 18% and 24% respectively compared to the previous PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models. Specifically, the new dimensions are as follows: 358 × 96 × 216 mm (width × height × depth). Its weight on this occasion goes up to 3.2 kg, approximately for the complete model. The Digital Edition has 358 × 80 × 216 mm as measurements and a weight of 2.6 kg.

One of the new features that these thinner models will have is that they will come by default with SSD the 1 TBwhile the originals only reached up to 825 GB as standard (can be expanded).

Part of the reason why this new version of PlayStation 5 is lighter and more compact It comes from a wise design decision. This time there are four separate cover panels. The upper part looks shiny, while the lower part remains matte. This also reduces costs and reduces weight.

Price and release date

The new PlayStation 5 Slim will replace the current model as the months go by. In fact, once stocks of the current PS5 model are sold out, the new one will be the only model available. Therefore, the model that has just been presented will also assume the current prices of the Sony game console:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – 549,99 euros

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 euros New vertical support compatible with all PS5 models – 29.99 euros (a horizontal support is included in the package) Blu-Ray reader accessory – 119.99 euros

The new PS5 model will be available From November in the United States at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available. In the coming months, it will continue to be marketed around the world. We’ll see when it’s Spain’s turn.