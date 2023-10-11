Starting October 23, PlayStation Plus Premium subscription users will be able to play PS5 games in the cloud, both their own and those offered in the PlayStation Plus catalog. And let’s also give.

Cloud gaming means Games run on remote servers, not the console, and are streamed to the TV via compressed streaming video. Therefore, you do not need to download or install them.

Against him, that you need a stable Internet connection with a low pingso that the dreaded latency does not appear.

This is how PS5 games work in the cloud

To be able to use this service, in addition to being subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, you need a minimum connection of 5 Mbps to stream at 720p, 15 Mbps to reach 1080p, and 38 Mbps if you want to play at 4K.

Sony is going to offer maximum transmission to 4K and 60 fps with HDR, with 5.1 and 7.1 sound with 3D Tempest. If you want to play games that accept 120 fps, it is not possible in the cloud at the moment. You can watch the trailer here:

There will be three types of content in the cloud, which will be updated and expanded over time.

First of all, we will have some titles from the PlayStation Plus game catalogcomo Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 y Saints Row IV.

Also Playtests of PS5 titlescomo Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt y The Calisto Protocol.

Finally, certain additional PS5 digital titles you purchased yourselfcomo Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys y Fortnite.

Cloud gaming, reluctantly

Sony is not too interested in the cloud, because it goes against its business model. But Microsoft’s push with its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform forces it to implement it so as not to lose step.

Sony and Microsoft are two completely opposite companies. Sony is a hardware multinational. Above all, it sells products manufactured by it: televisions, cameras, appliances, sound equipment, glasses, consoles, etc.

Sony’s video game business, which is its main source of income right now, is based on sell hardware (the console), and invest a lot of money to create exclusive gameswhich sells at 80 euros per unit, to attract users to its console.

Cloud gaming represents a break with its DNA for Sony, because it does not need hardware, it works on any screen. And it also means sacrificing the benefits of exclusive games, because cloud gaming is based on charging a small monthly subscription.

Microsoft is, above all, a software company which sells applications, operating systems, business services and, for a few years, cloud services thanks to the very powerful server infrastructure that it has set up in its Azure cloud. It is used by companies, OpenAI’s artificial intelligence, or its cloud platform, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft wants, in the medium and long term, put an end to consoles and the sale of video games, and make everything cloud gaming via subscription. It benefits him because it destroys Sony’s advantage, and since he has much more money and other much more profitable businesses, it is little risk.

Instead, For Sony, the jump to the cloud turns its business model upside downnot to mention the huge investment in servers it needs to compete with Azure, money it doesn’t have.

Sony knows it’s a battle it can’t win, but at the same time it can’t losebecause PlayStation is now its main source of income.

For now, the first step is not to be left behind, and that is why it begins to offer PS5 games in the cloud, but timidly, as we are seeing. For example, it does not include new features, but rather games that are already a few years old.

PS5 cloud gaming is here, although only for users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium. We’ll see how far Sony wants to go with this technology…