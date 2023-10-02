This is the new pack that unites the promising exclusive PS5 game with the console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 premieres on October 20

Join the conversation

With just over two weeks until its launch, Sony has announced a second bundle of the PlayStation 5 console along with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Unlike the one presented a few months ago, this console with a disc reader will not include the cover based on the game or the special DualSense controller, limiting itself to including the standard versions of both devices. However, it does keep the download code for the game.

The new PS5 bundle along with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on Friday October 20just like the game. Its price will be €619.99it is unknown if you will receive a great discount like the EA Sports FC 24 pack. If you want to have the cover based on the game, it is for sale separately for €64.99.

The new PlayStation 5 Console pack with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available from October 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/kwgAzz8LcK — PlayStation España (@PlayStationES) October 2, 2023

On the cover based on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the symbiote takes power from the back of the PS5, although it will maintain the iconic white Spider-Man icon. For its part, the special DualSense, which is also sold separately, reflects the absorption generated by the symbiote.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is about to be released

Two weeks ago, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 celebrated the end of its development upon reaching the gold phase. A new video with the protagonists of the title served to anticipate the imminent arrival of a much darker game in which Peter Parker will deal with the powers of the symbiotesomething that will change his powers, attitude and relationship with loved ones.

A much larger map with new districts or many playable novelties, included in the battle system and skills of the protagonists, are just some of the inclusions of Sony’s star title to end the year, although now we will have to be careful to avoid spoilers, such as the possible appearance by Mysterio.

Join the conversation